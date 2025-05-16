Warrant issued for arrest of ex-minister Mahindananda

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of former Agriculture Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage over the alleged importation of a substandard shipment of organic fertiliser from a Chinese firm in 2021.

The order was issued by Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali after considering a request by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABIC).

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate ordered the arrest and production of the former minister before the court.

Aluthgamage recently filed a petition before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, seeking anticipatory bail against his possible arrest by the Bribery Commission.

The application had been filed over his possible arrest in connection with the alleged importation of a shipment of substandard organic fertiliser during the tenure of the previous government.

Following the submission of the petition, the Colombo Chief Magistrate had issued a notice to the Bribery Commission, directing it to present its position regarding the matter to the court on May 19.