Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

May 19, 2025   06:05 am

The Department of Meteorology says South-West monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most part of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Southern and Northern provinces.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, the Department said.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-central province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

Additionally, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over North-western, North-central, Northern and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Must not let anyone initiate another war'  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa issues special statement to mark 16 years since war victory (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka expecting 200,000 monthly off-season tourist arrivals  Deputy Minister (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

Commemoration ceremonies for war victims held in several areas across Sri Lanka (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

CEB proposes 18.3% electricity tariff hike for JuneDec 2025 (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Will exert maximum effort to establish power in LG councils' - Opposition Leader (English)