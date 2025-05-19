Heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says South-West monsoon conditions are gradually getting established over the island.

Cloudy skies can be expected over most part of the island.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Central, Southern and Northern provinces.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Puttalam, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, the Department said.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-central province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere of the island during the evening or night.

Additionally, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over North-western, North-central, Northern and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.