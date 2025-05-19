MP Chamara Sampath granted bail

The New Democratic Front (NDF) Badulla District Member of Parliament Chamara Sampath Dassanayake has been granted bail by the Badulla Magistrate’s Court, Ada Derana reporter said.

Badulla Magistrate Nujith de Silva ordered MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake be released on two surety bails amounting to Rs. 1 million each.

The Badulla Magistrate issued the order in relation to a case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) over the misappropriation of Rs. 1 million.

MP Dassanayake was taken into custody on March 27, over three separate corruption-related cases. The allegations stem from his tenure as Chief Minister of Uva Province in 2016.

According to the Bribery Commission, Dassanayake had solicited funds from three state banks, claiming they were intended to provide bags for preschool children in the province.

Two banks complied, granting him Rs. 1 million and Rs. 2.5 million, which were later transferred to his personal foundation account.

However, when a third bank refused to provide funds, Dassanayake reportedly retaliated by withdrawing the Uva Provincial Council’s fixed deposits from that institution.

Earlier, he was granted bail by Colombo Magistrate’s Court in two separate occasions in relation to the cases, while he was remanded again after being produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court over corruption charges.