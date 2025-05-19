Ex-Minister Mahindananda remanded

Former Minister of Agriculture Mahindananda Aluthgamage has been remanded until May 26 by the Colombo Magistrate’s Court in connection with the controversial payment made to a Chinese firm for a consignment of substandard organic fertiliser in 2021.

Aluthgamage appeared before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (May 19), following an arrest warrant issued against him on May 16.

The warrant was issued by Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali upon a request made by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABIC), pertaining to his alleged involvement in the procurement of substandard organic fertiliser during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture in the previous administration.

It was reported that Aluthgamage’s legal counsel had submitted a motion requesting that the case be taken up today.

Prior to this, he had also filed a petition before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court seeking anticipatory bail, citing concerns over a potential arrest by CIABIC.

Following the submission of the anticipatory bail application, the Colombo Chief Magistrate issued notice to the Bribery Commission, directing it to present its position in court today.

After considering the facts presented, the Chief Magistrate ordered that Aluthgamage be remanded until May 26. Further proceedings in the case are expected to continue in the coming days.