Parliamentary session begins

The Parliamentary session commenced at 9:30 a.m. today (20).

As per Standing Orders 22(1) to 22(6) of Parliament, the time from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. has been allocated for the Business of Parliament.

According to a statement issued by the Parliamentary Communications Department, the period from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. has been allocated for Questions for Oral Answers, while the time from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. has been reserved for Questions under Standing Order 27(2).

Thereafter, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Parliament is scheduled to debate the Order under the Excise (Special Provisions) Act.

Following this, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Motion at the Adjournment Time, submitted by the Opposition, is scheduled to be taken up for debate.

Watch the live broadcast of the parliamentary session above.