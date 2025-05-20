Bribery Commission files indictment against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara

May 20, 2025   12:05 pm

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) has filed an indictment before the Colombo High Court against former Minister Chandrani Bandara, alleging abuse of power and corruption during her tenure as Minister of Women and Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development.

According to the indictment, the former minister is accused of unlawfully appointing H.M. Chandrawansa as the Project Director of the Ministry of Dry Zone Development without following the proper procedures. She is also alleged to have influenced the appointment of several associates to various positions in violation of legal protocols.

The case has been filed under 11 charges, citing offences committed under the Bribery Act between January 14, 2019, and January 31, 2019.

Eight individuals have been named as witnesses in the case, and 25 documents have been submitted as evidence.

