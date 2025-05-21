Krrish Project: Colombo HC sets pre-trial conference in Namal Rajapaksa case

Krrish Project: Colombo HC sets pre-trial conference in Namal Rajapaksa case

May 21, 2025   11:05 am

The Colombo High Court has scheduled a pre-trial conference for June 27 in the case filed against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa, who is accused of receiving Rs. 70 million from ‘Krrish’ group and committing criminal breach of trust.

The case was taken up for consideration today before Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne.

Deputy Solicitor General Wasantha Perera, appearing on behalf of the prosecution, informed court that certain documents requested by the defense would be submitted in open court during the proceedings. 

He further stated that some documents would be examined and provided through the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), while additional documents requested by the defense would be made available at a later date.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, representing the defendant, noted that the defense would present its position to court once all requested documents have been received.

Accordingly, court ordered that the case be called again for a pre-trial conference on June 27.

The Attorney General has filed charges against MP Namal Rajapaksa, alleging that he received Rs. 70 million from the Indian company ‘Krrish’ under the pretext of promoting rugby in Sri Lanka, and that he thereby committed a criminal breach of trust.

