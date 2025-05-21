President orders prompt renovation of canals and drainage systems in Colombo

President orders prompt renovation of canals and drainage systems in Colombo

May 21, 2025   12:08 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed relevant officials to promptly address the urgent repairs needed for canals and drainage systems in Colombo, in response to the rapid rise in dengue and chikungunya cases, the President’s Media Division said.

The President issued the directives during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat with officials from the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing, along with other relevant institutions.

President Dissanayake questioned the officials regarding the inadequate maintenance of the canals and drainage systems, directing the Urban Development Authority to devise a plan that includes sustainable solutions for the improper disposal of waste and wastewater, the PMD added.

The President also informed the relevant officials to submit the relevant plans promptly.

During the meeting, attention was also drawn to address the issue of improper waste disposal by enhancing the active involvement of Police Environmental Protection Division and Community Committees, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)