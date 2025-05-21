President orders prompt renovation of canals and drainage systems in Colombo

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has directed relevant officials to promptly address the urgent repairs needed for canals and drainage systems in Colombo, in response to the rapid rise in dengue and chikungunya cases, the President’s Media Division said.

The President issued the directives during a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat with officials from the Ministry of Urban Development, Construction and Housing, along with other relevant institutions.

President Dissanayake questioned the officials regarding the inadequate maintenance of the canals and drainage systems, directing the Urban Development Authority to devise a plan that includes sustainable solutions for the improper disposal of waste and wastewater, the PMD added.

The President also informed the relevant officials to submit the relevant plans promptly.

During the meeting, attention was also drawn to address the issue of improper waste disposal by enhancing the active involvement of Police Environmental Protection Division and Community Committees, according to the PMD.