Over 3,000 MT of salt to arrive from India today amid shortage

May 21, 2025   12:53 pm

A shipment of salt imported from India is set to arrive in Sri Lanka tonight (May 21), as part of efforts to address the current salt shortage in the country, Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Security Wasantha Samarasinghe said.

Speaking to Ada Derana, Minister Samarasinghe confirmed that the consignment includes a total of 3,050 metric tons of salt. Of this, 250 metric tons have been imported by the private sector, while the remaining 2,800 metric tons were brought in by the state-run National Salt Company.

Sri Lanka’s monthly salt requirement stands at approximately 15,000 metric tons, while the annual demand is estimated at around 180,000 metric tons.

The country’s salt production is typically sourced during two key harvesting seasons: the Yala season from mid-February to mid-April, and the Maha season from mid-June to mid-October. However, Minister Samarasinghe noted that last year’s unusually heavy rainfall severely disrupted harvests in both seasons, significantly impacting domestic salt production.

As a result, Sri Lanka has been compelled to rely on imports to meet the national demand.

