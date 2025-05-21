Kudu Salindu seeks court order to prevent Interpol Red Notice

Kudu Salindu seeks court order to prevent Interpol Red Notice

May 21, 2025   02:38 pm

The Court of Appeal today (May 21) ordered that the writ petition filed by Salindu Malshitha, also known as ‘Kudu Salindu’, through his legal counsel, be taken up for consideration on July 3. 

Through the petition, Salindu Malshitha is seeking an order to prevent local enforcement authorities from requesting Interpol to issue a ‘Red Notice’ against him.

The matter was taken up before the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohamed Lafar Tahir, sitting with Justice Priyantha Fernando.

Additional Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, argued that the petition cannot be considered. He informed court that the petitioner who was arrested in Madagascar in 2023, was repatriated to Sri Lanka and subsequently detained and investigated.

Additional Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne further stated that intelligence indicated the petitioner had fled the country after being released, and contended that a person who absconds from the law cannot seek such relief from court.

Counsel for the petitioner informed court that his client was detained for one year following his arrest and later remanded for approximately seven months. 

He added that the High Court had granted bail after the State Counsel conceded that there was no direct evidence against the accused.

Counsel further submitted that his client had received threats from various individuals following his release, prompting him to flee the country due to fear for his life.

After considering the arguments from both sides, the Court of Appeal ordered the petition to be taken up on July 3 to further examine the facts.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister responds to opening of 'Tamil genocide' monument in Canada

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

Former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella further remanded (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

TIN to be made mandatory when opening bank accounts under new tax law amendments (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

We waged war to establish peace in the country: Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)

President vows to prevent repetition of past tragedies during visit to war heroes (English)