Kudu Salindu seeks court order to prevent Interpol Red Notice

The Court of Appeal today (May 21) ordered that the writ petition filed by Salindu Malshitha, also known as ‘Kudu Salindu’, through his legal counsel, be taken up for consideration on July 3.

Through the petition, Salindu Malshitha is seeking an order to prevent local enforcement authorities from requesting Interpol to issue a ‘Red Notice’ against him.

The matter was taken up before the Acting President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mohamed Lafar Tahir, sitting with Justice Priyantha Fernando.

Additional Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, argued that the petition cannot be considered. He informed court that the petitioner who was arrested in Madagascar in 2023, was repatriated to Sri Lanka and subsequently detained and investigated.

Additional Solicitor General Shanil Kularatne further stated that intelligence indicated the petitioner had fled the country after being released, and contended that a person who absconds from the law cannot seek such relief from court.

Counsel for the petitioner informed court that his client was detained for one year following his arrest and later remanded for approximately seven months.

He added that the High Court had granted bail after the State Counsel conceded that there was no direct evidence against the accused.

Counsel further submitted that his client had received threats from various individuals following his release, prompting him to flee the country due to fear for his life.

After considering the arguments from both sides, the Court of Appeal ordered the petition to be taken up on July 3 to further examine the facts.