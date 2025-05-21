Ramith Rambukwella remanded

May 21, 2025   03:59 pm

Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali has ordered that Ramith Rambukwella, the son of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, be remanded until June 3. 

The order was issued after he was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) and produced before the court today (May 21).

Ramith Rambukwella was taken into custody after appearing before CIABOC this morning to provide a statement. 

His arrest follows a court order issued yesterday (May 20), which granted permission to name him as a suspect in an ongoing investigation connected to his father.

Meanwhile, former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella, who was arrested over three corruption-related complaints filed by CIABOC, was produced before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday by prison authorities. He has also been remanded until June 3.

