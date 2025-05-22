South-West monsoon establishes over the island

The Department of Meteorology says that the South-West monsoon has established over the island.

Accordingly, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (22), the Met Department noted.

A few showers may occur in North-central province, it added.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara district during the evening or night.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, according to the department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.