Fairly heavy rains expected in several areas

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (23).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts during the evening or night. A few showers may occur elsewhere, the department stated.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, it added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.