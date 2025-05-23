Fairly heavy rains expected in several areas

Fairly heavy rains expected in several areas

May 23, 2025   06:07 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts today (23).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Polonnaruwa districts during the evening or night. A few showers may occur elsewhere, the department stated.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, it added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central  hills  and  in  Northern,  North-central,  North-western  and  Southern  provinces  and  in Trincomalee district, according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Shipment of salt from India delayed due to prevailing adverse weather (English)

Shipment of salt from India delayed due to prevailing adverse weather (English)

Shipment of salt from India delayed due to prevailing adverse weather (English)

Inflation to move below projections in next 18-12 months  CBSL Governor (English)

Inflation to move below projections in next 18-12 months  CBSL Governor (English)

500 Highland outlets inaugurated islandwide under the patronage of Agriculture Minister (English)

500 Highland outlets inaugurated islandwide under the patronage of Agriculture Minister (English)

Salt shipment from India delayed due to bad weather

Salt shipment from India delayed due to bad weather

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

WhatsApp numbers established to report complaints related to buses - Transport Minister (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)

'Govt. doesn't know how to resolve predictable issues' - Opposition Leader (English)