Bleed with dignity: Anudi Gunasekara among finalists of Head-to-Head challenge at Miss World 2025

May 23, 2025   06:29 am

Anudi Gunasekara of Sri Lanka has secured a spot among the final 20 contestants in the Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge, following a powerful first round that spotlighted eloquence, compassion, and global awareness from 107 young women around the world.

The Head-to-Head Challenge serves as a platform for contestants to speak on issues close to their hearts—ranging from personal journeys to pressing global challenges. This year’s first round saw an outpouring of thought-provoking speeches, delivered with courage, clarity, and conviction.

Anudi stood out with a deeply resonant address that opened with a verse from the ‘Dhammapada’, a revered Buddhist text. Her message blended wisdom, cultural heritage, and personal insight to deliver a compelling call for compassion, resilience and ending period poverty in Sri Lanka. 

She is one of only five finalists selected from the Asia and Oceania region, joining contestants from Thailand, Turkey, Lebanon, and Japan. The final 20 includes five representatives each from Europe, the Americas and Caribbean, and Africa.

As the Head-to-Head Challenge continues, these finalists will once again take the spotlight on Friday (23), inspiring audiences with purpose, passion, and unwavering poise.

