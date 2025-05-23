PM Harini meets US Ambassador and USAID delegation to discuss future development cooperations

The Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, held a meeting on Thursday (22) at the Parliament with U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie J. Chung and Acting Mission Director and Programme Office Director for USAID Sri Lanka and Maldives Maureen Hsia.

The courtesy call focused on the evolving framework of U.S. foreign assistance to Sri Lanka and potential avenues for sustained cooperation, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

The delegation briefed the Prime Minister on the recent three-month moratorium imposed on all foreign assistance by the United States, pending a comprehensive review by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Discussions centered on the implications of this decision, particularly its potential impact on key development initiatives such as the women’s shelter project, and broader humanitarian concerns if current support mechanisms are disrupted, the statement added.

Both parties acknowledged the critical role of the United States as a global leader in development and emphasized the importance of continuing bilateral collaboration. The Prime Minister welcomed the United States’ commitment to identifying alternative modalities to ensure uninterrupted support for Sri Lanka’s development priorities.

In addition, the meeting addressed tariff negotiations, recognizing their relevance in bolstering economic resilience and supporting the country’s long-term growth trajectory.

Also in attendance were Ms. Angelina Hermon, Acting Director of the Office of Governance and Vulnerable Populations, and Ms. Nirmi Vitharana, Project Management Specialist from the Office of Economic Growth. Representing the Government of Sri Lanka were Mr. Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister; Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister; and Ms. Pramuditha Munasinghe, Director of the North America Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.