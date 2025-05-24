Strong magnitude 5.2 quake rattles northern NSW, Australia

Strong magnitude 5.2 quake rattles northern NSW, Australia

May 24, 2025   10:26 am

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake and a 4.1-magnitude aftershock have rattled parts of north-central NSW.

Geoscience Australia seismologists said the initial quake struck at 2.36am AEST on Saturday in the Orana region and was followed by another tremor at 2.43am nearby.

Preliminary information indicated both quakes occurred at a shallow depth of 10km.

A 3.6-magnitude earthquake was also recorded in the region at 5.43am.

According to seismologists, earthquakes above magnitude 5.0 occur on average every one to two years in Australia.

About 135 people reported feeling the earthquake by 4am, according to Geoscience Australia’s website.


Source: Canberra City News
--Agencies

