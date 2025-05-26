Fairly heavy showers in parts of the island today

May 26, 2025   06:31 am

The Department of Meteorology says that  showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts today (26).

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places.

A few showers may occur elsewhere, according to the Met Department.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Monaragala districts, it added.

