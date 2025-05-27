Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today

The officials of the medical laboratory services and physiotherapists, who are affiliated with the Supplementary Medical Service, have decided to commence a strike action from 8.00 a.m. today (27), based on five demands.

These include concerns over the injustices faced by fellow health sciences graduates and issues related to promotions.

The General Secretary of the Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM), Chanaka Dharmawickrama, stated that the strike will continue indefinitely if the authorities do not take steps to address their demands.

He also noted that other trade unions belonging to the Supplementary Medical Service have expressed their intention to support the strike in the future.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has stated that the correct circular regarding the reduction of doctors’ additional duties and holiday allowances should be issued within a week.

Its media spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, warned that if this does not happen, trade union action may be taken in the future.