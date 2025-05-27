Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today

Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today

May 27, 2025   07:42 am

The officials of the medical laboratory services and physiotherapists, who are affiliated with the Supplementary Medical Service, have decided to commence a strike action from 8.00 a.m. today (27), based on five demands.

These include concerns over the injustices faced by fellow health sciences graduates and issues related to promotions.

The General Secretary of the Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM), Chanaka Dharmawickrama, stated that the strike will continue indefinitely if the authorities do not take steps to address their demands.

He also noted that other trade unions belonging to the Supplementary Medical Service have expressed their intention to support the strike in the future.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has stated that the correct circular regarding the reduction of doctors’ additional duties and holiday allowances should be issued within a week.

Its media spokesperson, Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe, warned that if this does not happen, trade union action may be taken in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Dy Tourism Minister responds to reports of bikini ban in Arugam Bay (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

Sri Lanka bids farewell to Queen of Sinhala Cinema, Malini Fonseka (English)

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs (English)

President meets Lions Clubs Chief to strengthen youth mental health programs (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

'NPP govt is a govt for the people' - President tells new LG members (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Cases of dengue and chikungunya on the rise, Dy Health Minister (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)

Second-year student at Wayamba National College of Education commits suicide in hostel (English)