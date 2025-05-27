Three Sri Lankans attempting to cross Albania border with forged documents arrested

Three Sri Lankans attempting to cross Albania border with forged documents arrested

May 27, 2025   08:23 am

Three Sri Lankans have been arrested by Police in Albania for allegedly attempting to cross the Qafë Thana border with forged documents.

They were in possession of residence permits issued in Italy, which are suspected to be forged, according to foreign media reports.

After the checks and further verifications, Albanian officials have arrested the three Sri Lankans, aged 36, 51 and 57.
 
They were apprehended on the criminal offense of “Forgery of identity cards, passports or visas”, a report said.
 
The suspected documents had been seized as material evidence.

-Agencies

