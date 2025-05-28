Deshabandu to appear before inquiry committee today

Suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon is scheduled to appear before the three-member committee of inquiry, appointed to investigate and report on allegations of misconduct and serious abuse of office against him, today (28).

The committee will convene at the Parliamentary complex at 2.00 p.m.

The suspended IGP appeared before the committee previously as well.

The investigative committee, which has been conducting preliminary inquiries over the past few weeks, formally commenced its investigation on May 19.

The committee, chaired by Supreme Court Justice P.P. Surasena, includes Justice W.M.N.P. Iddawala and the Chairman of the National Police Commission (Ex-officio), Mr. E.W.M. Lalith Ekanayake.

The Committee of Inquiry was appointed under Section 5 of the Removal of Officers (Procedure) Act, No. 5 of 2002, following a resolution passed in Parliament on April 8, 2025. The resolution seeks to remove IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon from office based on alleged misconduct and gross abuse of power, under Sections 3(d) and 3(e) of the Act, read with Section 5.

Meanwhile, Acting Inspector General of Police Priyantha Weerasooriya appointed a special team to assist the ongoing investigations, in response to a formal request made by the Committee of Inquiry.