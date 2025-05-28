Landslide warnings issued for several areas in four districts

Early landslide warnings have been issued for multiple areas in four districts as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

Landslide warnings will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. today (28) and will remain in effect until 10:00 a.m. tomorrow (29), the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) said.

Accordingly, a Level 1 (Yellow) warning has been issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas in the Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, and Kegalle districts as follows:

Galle: Elpitiya Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kalutara: Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kandy: Ganga Ihala Korale and Pasbage Korale Divisional Secretariat DSD and surrounding areas.

Kegalle: Bulathkohupitiya, Ruwanwella, Aranayake and Yatiyanthota Divisional Secretariat and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, due to the influence of the active southwest monsoon weather condition, showery weather over the Western, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts is likely to enhance during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.