Polish FM arrives in Sri Lanka on official visit

Radosław Sikorski, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, in the context of Poland’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, has arrived in Sri Lanka on an official visit.

He will remain in Sri Lanka until 31 May, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said in a statement.

Foreign Minister Sikorski is visiting Sri Lanka, representing Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission.

During this visit, the Polish Foreign Minister is expected to pay courtesy calls on President Anura Kumara Dissanayaka and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, and hold discussions with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, aimed at strengthening the longstanding cooperation between Sri Lanka and the European Union.

The Polish Foreign Minister is accompanied by senior officials from the European Union and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.