Members must abide by partys decisions SJB seniors

May 28, 2025   02:20 pm

Regardless of any issues that may have arisen, party members must agree with the decisions made by the party, according to a group of senior members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

SJB seniors are also of the view that it is the responsibility of all party members to act according to the party’s decisions.

Several electoral organisers of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya resigned from their positions recently.

The decision to resign comes as a result of the issues that arose during the appointment of representatives to the local government institutions after the conduct of the recent elections.

As a result of the internal crisis, the following organisers have so far decided to step down from their positions:
 
Bandarawela electoral organiser MP Chaminda Wijesiri
Horowpothana electoral organiser Anura Buddhika
Dambulla electoral organiser Champaka Wijeratne
Rattota electoral organiser and Deputy National Organiser Ranjith Aluwihare
Nuwara Eliya District co-organiser Asoka Sepala Anagipura
Galle electoral organiser Bandula Lal Bandarigoda
 
Their letters of resignation were directed to party leader Sajith Premadasa and general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.

The internal crisis of the SJB has been brewing for several months. Reports indicate that organisers have resigned due to the ongoing issues surrounding the appointments of local government members.

It is stated that several other SJB electoral organisers are also under increasing pressure due to decisions made by the party leadership regarding the appointment of local government representatives.

