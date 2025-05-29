Southeast Asia sees Covid-19 surge, India reports over 1,000 active cases

Active Covid-19 cases have crossed the 1,000-mark in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has said.

As of Monday, the country reported 1,009 active cases, and a cumulative death toll of 5.3 million and 44.5 million recoveries.

While India’s case count remains modest compared to previous waves, the rise comes amid a broader surge in Covid-19 infections across parts of Southeast Asia, including Thailand and Vietnam, raising concerns over a regional uptick.

In Thailand, the situation remains particularly concerning. Between 18 and 24 May, the country recorded 52,917 new cases and four additional deaths, according to the Department of Disease Control (DDC). Of these, 2,784 cases required hospitalisation, pushing the cumulative total for 2025 to over 186,000 infections and 44 deaths. The highest caseloads were reported from Bangkok, Chonburi, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Rayong.

Thai health authorities have linked the seasonal rise to the rainy season and the school term, warning that crowded spaces like public transport, schools, and care homes remain high-risk zones. The public has been advised to wear masks if symptomatic, avoid close contact with individuals showing respiratory symptoms, and get tested using ATK kits when infection is suspected.

Meanwhile, in Vietnam, the situation is more controlled, with just 148 cases reported across 27 provinces since January and no reported deaths. However, a slight uptick has been noted in recent weeks, with around 20 new cases per week. The Vietnamese Health Ministry has urged continued vigilance — including mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and medical consultation for symptoms like cough, fever, or breathing difficulties.

In India, the current surge is driven primarily by Kerala (430 cases), Maharashtra (209), and Delhi (104). Recent fatalities include a 21-year-old patient in Thane and an 84-year-old man with comorbidities in Karnataka. Delhi alone recorded 99 new cases in the past week, prompting fears of a fresh outbreak.

New variants such as NB.1.8.1 (detected in Tamil Nadu) and LF.7 (reported in Gujarat) have been identified by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Though not classified as Variants of Concern by the World Health Organization, both subvariants are under monitoring and have been associated with recent spikes in China and other parts of Asia.



-Agencies