BOC employees to withdraw from services in protest over allowance cuts

BOC employees to withdraw from services in protest over allowance cuts

May 29, 2025   02:02 pm

The Ceylon Bank Employees’ Union says it has decided to withdraw from services in protest against the decision to reduce employee bonuses.

The union announced that it would launch a token strike on June 6 if its demands are not met.

Commenting further on this matter, a member of the Union said the Bank of Ceylon (BOC) recorded the highest-ever profit by a Sri Lankan institution in 2024, amounting to Rs. 107 billion and a majority of the profits were transferred to the treasury.

He also noted that, “However, the Ministry of Finance has not taken steps to approve the incentive allowance decided upon by the Bank of Ceylon’s management and board of directors. Nor has it implemented the agreements reached with two Deputy Ministers of Finance during a discussion held one and a half months ago.”

“We are urging the government to implement the previously agreed terms. Unfortunately, we have been compelled to take trade union action. Several such actions have been organized, and if the government fails to respond, we plan to launch a one-day strike next week,” he added.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Cost of living in Sri Lanka has doubled since 2021  CBSL (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Postal workers to launch token strike from midnight (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

Drug haul seized from two fishing vessels estimated to be over 778kg (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

Fishermen apprehended with massive narcotics haul brought ashore, educated on offence before arrest

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)

Sri Lanka closely monitoring emergence of new COVID variant: Minister (English)