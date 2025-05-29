Investigation committee reveals main cause of Kotmale bus accident that killed 23

The experts’ committee appointed to investigate the cause of fatal bus crash in Gerandi Ella, Kotmale, has identified driver fatigue as the primary cause of the accident, citing a violation of mandatory rest regulations under the Motor Traffic Act.

According to Sections 169/1 and 169/2 of the Act, drivers are required to take a minimum break of 30 minutes after every four and a half hours of driving, the final report compiled by the investigation committee noted, highlighting if a break is shorter than 30 minutes, the total driving time is legally considered continuous.

Investigators revealed that the driver of the ill-fated bus had taken only a 15-minute rest at Welimada—insufficient under the law. As a result, it was determined that he had been driving continuously for over six and a half hours when the crash occurred, in direct violation of the Act.

The bus, which was operating under the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), was en route from Kataragama to Kurunegala via Nuwara Eliya. It veered off the road and plunged down a steep precipice early this morning at Gerandi Ella in Ramboda, along the Nuwara Eliya–Gampola main road.

The death toll of the accident was reported to be 23, including five women, while 60 others sustained injuries and were admitted to nearby hospitals.