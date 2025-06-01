At least seven dead after Russian bridge collapses on to train

At least seven people have died after a highway bridge collapsed on to railway tracks in Russia close to the Ukraine border, according to emergency services.

The bridge in Bryansk brought down several heavy trucks on to a moving passenger train as it collapsed, with 31 people also reportedly injured.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said fire and rescue units were attempting to find people who had been travelling on the train.

In a statement posted to Telegram, Moscow Railway alleged the bridge had collapsed “as a result of illegal interference in transport operations”.

“Unfortunately, there are seven fatalities,” local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram, adding two people - including a child - are “seriously injured”.

All injured passengers have been taken to medical facilities in the Bryansk region, he added.

Moscow’s interregional transport prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been launched.

Authorities said the train’s locomotive and several cars derailed when the road bridge fell on to it late on Saturday evening.

Pictures online showed mangled carriages and passengers helping each other climb out of the wreckage in the dark.

Additional emergency workers, as well as rescue equipment and light towers for carrying out work at night have been sent to the area, according to Russian news agency Tass.

The train was going from the town of Klimovo to Moscow and was in the Vygonichsky district when the collapse happened, officials said.

Passengers were evacuated and guided to a meeting point at a nearby station, Moscow Railway said, adding: “They will be able to continue their journey on a specially formed reserve train” travelling from Bryansk to Moscow.

The incident took place about 100km (62 miles) from the Ukraine border.

Source: BBC

--Agencies