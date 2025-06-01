At least seven dead after Russian bridge collapses on to train

At least seven dead after Russian bridge collapses on to train

June 1, 2025   10:47 am

At least seven people have died after a highway bridge collapsed on to railway tracks in Russia close to the Ukraine border, according to emergency services.

The bridge in Bryansk brought down several heavy trucks on to a moving passenger train as it collapsed, with 31 people also reportedly injured.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said fire and rescue units were attempting to find people who had been travelling on the train.

In a statement posted to Telegram, Moscow Railway alleged the bridge had collapsed “as a result of illegal interference in transport operations”.

“Unfortunately, there are seven fatalities,” local governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram, adding two people - including a child - are “seriously injured”.

All injured passengers have been taken to medical facilities in the Bryansk region, he added.

Moscow’s interregional transport prosecutor’s office said an investigation had been launched.

Authorities said the train’s locomotive and several cars derailed when the road bridge fell on to it late on Saturday evening.

Pictures online showed mangled carriages and passengers helping each other climb out of the wreckage in the dark.

Additional emergency workers, as well as rescue equipment and light towers for carrying out work at night have been sent to the area, according to Russian news agency Tass.

The train was going from the town of Klimovo to Moscow and was in the Vygonichsky district when the collapse happened, officials said.

Passengers were evacuated and guided to a meeting point at a nearby station, Moscow Railway said, adding: “They will be able to continue their journey on a specially formed reserve train” travelling from Bryansk to Moscow.

The incident took place about 100km (62 miles) from the Ukraine border.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Sri Lanka Medical Association raises concerns over rapid spread of dengue and chikungunya (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando join Welikada's general inmates (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)

Five injured by fallen trees in Colombo; Several roads blocked (English)