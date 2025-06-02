Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

June 2, 2025   06:31 am

The Department of Meteorology says that several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the department noted.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts, , according to the Met Department.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

Sri Lanka must take practical steps to join BRICS - Russian Ambassador (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

'Sarvajana Balaya' must deliver results that prove its policies, says Dilith Jayaweera (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

CEB to restore all electricity breakdowns within next two days  CEB Spokesman (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Entrepreneurship should be incorporated into school curricula  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

No cause for undue public concern over new COVID variant  Sri Lanka's health officials (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)

President Anura Kumara pledges to eliminate Sri Lanka's criminal underworld (English)