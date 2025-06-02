LG bodies to be formed under new Mayors and Chairpersons today

The activities of 161 local government institutions will officially commence today (June 2).

The formation of these councils is being carried out in accordance with the gazette notification issued by the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, based on the results of the 2025 local government elections held on May 6.

The formation of councils in the 161 institutions where a political party or an independent group has secured a clear majority will begin operations today under a new Mayor or Chairperson. In other institutions, the formation of councils will be decided at meetings chaired by Local Government Commissioners, according to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya MP Rohana Bandara stated that he expects to support populist decisions made by the ruling party in local government institutions.

Former Parliamentarian Saman Ratnapriya noted that the opposition is prepared to establish control in local government institutions where it does not currently hold a majority.

Deputy Minister T. B. Sarath stated that steps will be taken to establish local government institutions in accordance with the mandate given to the National People’s Power by the people.