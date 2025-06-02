Mumbai locomotives among 32 engines sent to Sri Lanka

Five of the 32 locomotives selected for export to Sri Lanka, following a formal request by the neighbouring country, are from Mumbai.

Of the 32 locomotives listed, 22 will be sent for regular use as a friendly gesture. Among the 32 selected, 11 are from Central Railway (CR) and six from Western Railway (WR). Of the 11 on CR’s list, four are from Mumbai’s Kurla Diesel Loco Shed, and one is from the Kalyan Diesel Loco Shed.

It is a matter of pride that these locomotives will now serve a neighbouring country. These WDM3A Alco-class locomotives have been workhorses, powering top-tier trains across Indian Railways, especially on the Konkan Railway before electrification. Developed in 2003 by Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi, and manufactured until 2016, these diesel-electric locomotives feature 3300-horsepower engines,” said an official.

“The Sri Lankan government requested a supply of 22 diesel locos. They will be sent in excellent working condition. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), through the Railway Board’s infrastructure directorate, has approved the dispatch of 22 working WDM3D Alco Diesel Locomotives to Sri Lanka Railways,” the official added. Earlier, a few WDM3D units had also been exported or gifted to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

These diesel locomotives are known for their distinctive chugging sound and powerful rumble, which have a dedicated fan following. Their sound echoed perfectly through the tunnels of Konkan Railway when they were the backbone of KR-bound trains,” recalled a rail enthusiast.

Source: Mid-Day

--Agencies