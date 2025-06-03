Water Board confirms no data breach due to cyberattack on SMS system

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has stated that no data has been compromised as a result of the cyberattack targeting its SMS (short message service) system.

Additional General Manager Pradeep Herath noted that a special program is currently being implemented to ensure the security of its data systems.

On Sunday (01), an unidentified individual reportedly attempted to gain unauthorized access to the website of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

During this attempt, it is reported that the individual gained access to the SMS system and sent messages to customers.

Around 10,000 SMS messages were sent to customers’ mobile phones by the individual.

The messages allegedly informed customers to make a payment in order to retrieve their data.

However, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board had acted promptly to restore the SMS service and has informed all affected customers about the fraudulent messages.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (SLCERT) states that steps are being taken to implement a 24-hour operational system to ensure the cybersecurity of government websites.

Its Senior Information Security Engineer Charuka Damunupola stated that vulnerabilities in the websites’ security systems may have led to the cyberattack.