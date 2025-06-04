Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (04), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and

Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of

the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in

The Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by

temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.