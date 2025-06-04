Several spells of showers expected today

Several spells of showers expected today

June 4, 2025   06:14 am

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts today (04), the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and
Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of
the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, North-western and Southern provinces and in
The Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by
temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Substandard drugs import: Keheliya and other accused to be indicted before HC judge bench (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Cabinet greenlights establishment of metro bus unit (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

Showers expected in several areas today (English)

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

'All necessary steps are being taken regarding next IMF tranche'- Cabinet Spokesperson

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin Unlisted

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

Pay your taxes, and we'll protect every rupee  President Anura Kumara (English)

161 Local Government Institutions officially commence operations after elections (English)

161 Local Government Institutions officially commence operations after elections (English)