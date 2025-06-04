Colombo Municipal Council inaugural sitting on June 16

Colombo Municipal Council inaugural sitting on June 16

June 4, 2025   06:49 am

The newly elected Colombo Municipal Council, following the conduct of the Local Government (LG) election on May 6, is scheduled to convene for its inaugural sitting on June 16, 2025.

The gazette extraordinary in this regard has been issued by the Commissioner of the Department of Local Government of the Western Province, Sarangika Jayasundara.

According to the gazette issued by the Commissioner, the inaugural sitting will commence at 9:30 a.m. on June 16.

During the meeting scheduled to be held at the Town Hall, the election of the new Mayor and the Deputy Mayor will take place as the first order of business.

No party obtained an outright majority following the conduct of the LG election and therefore both the National People’s Power (NPP) and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) have announced in recent days that they have secured the backing of other political factions to elect a Mayor.

Meanwhile, according to the gazette issued by the Commissioner of the Department of Local Government of the Western Province, the inaugural sitting of 20 other local government institutions will also take place in June.

