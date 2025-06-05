Supplementary Medical Professionals to launch strike today

June 5, 2025   07:54 am

Supplementary Medical Professionals has announced that they will launch an islandwide strike in hospitals today (05) due to the Ministry of Health not having provided solutions to their problems.

General Secretary of the Joint Council for Professions Supplementary to Medicine (JCPSM), Chanaka Dharmawickrama, stated that the strike will begin at 8.00 a.m.

However, it has been noted that specific institutions, including the Cancer Hospital, Maternity and Children’s Hospitals, Kidney Hospitals, and the Central Blood Bank (CBB), will not be involved in the strike.

The strike comes after Supplementary Medical Professionals raised several demands, including issues related to promotions, and due to this, patients have been severely affected.

Chanaka Dharmawickrama, also stated that five professions belonging to the Supplementary Medical Service, including medical laboratory services, pharmacy sectors, and others, will join the strike today.

