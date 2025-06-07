Biggest drone strike yet on Ukraines second city

Biggest drone strike yet on Ukraines second city

June 7, 2025   10:07 am

At least two people have been killed and another 17 injured in the biggest Russian drone attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, the mayor says.

Ihor Terekhov says that overnight Russia launched 48 drones, as well as two missiles and four gliding bombs.

“We have a lot of damage,” he says, adding that three high-rising residential buildings were hit. Footage has emerged showing several storeys of one such building on fire.

Six people were killed and 80 injured across Ukraine the previous night, when Russia attacked the country with more than 400 drones and nearly 40 missiles.

That attack came days after Ukraine’s daring drone strikes targeting Russian strategic warplanes at four air bases deep inside the country.

Ukraine’s security service SBU said at least 40 Russian aircraft were struck during its Operation Spider Web last Sunday.

Ukraine says 117 drones were used: they were first smuggled into Russia, then placed inside wooden cabins mounted on the back of lorries and concealed below remotely operated detachable roofs.

The lorries were then apparently driven to locations near the Russian air bases by drivers who were seemingly unaware of their cargo. The drones were then launched remotely.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Source: BBC
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Indictments served against ex-Minister Chandrani Bandara (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Strike by Supplementary Medical Professionals continues for second day (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

Planned coastal railway strike temporarily suspended following talks (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

SriLankan Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Indonesia (English)

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

Tom Cruise awarded Guinness World Record for 'Mission: Impossible' stunt

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

Former Minister Mervyn Silva produced before Colombo HC; Served indictments in massive corruption case

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06

LIVE🔴 - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.06