No mask mandate for now and no need for mass COVID testing: PHI Union chief

Although there is no legal requirement for the general public to wear a mask at present, any persons can consider wearing one if they feel that they could be exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes the COVID-19 disease, the President of the Public Health Inspector’s Union of Sri Lanka Upul Rohana said.

Speaking during the Ada Derana ‘Big Focus’ program today, Upul Rohana stressed that those with respiratory issues and comorbidities can wear a mask to minimize exposure to coronavirus.

However, the PHI Union’s President stressed that they are not prepared to issue a directive requesting the public to wear a mask at all times or not to wear one at all, since it could create unnecessary panic or complacency among the people.

Upul Rohana also ruled out the possibility of conducting mass random PCR tests, at present.

He said the public is well aware of the best practices that were followed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 during the previous outbreak, and requested any persons who come under vulnerable groups to follow the guidelines issued on wearing masks and washing hands.

Rohana stated that according to current trends, COVID-19 is spreading in several parts of the world including in India, and urged the public to be on alert while taking precautionary measures.