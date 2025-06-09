President to undertake official three-day visit to Germany

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake an official visit to Germany from 11 to 13 June 2025 on the invitation from the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism has confirmed.

During this visit President Dissanayake will hold bilateral discussions with the President of Germany, key ministers of the Federal Government and other dignitaries to discuss new avenues for cooperation including in the spheres of trade, digital economy, investment and vocational training opportunities based on the government priorities.

President Dissanayake will Chair a Business Forum, organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), with key industries in Germany to highlight Sri Lanka’s economic transformation, investment opportunities available, growth potential of the country and opportunities for building new trade ties between the two countries, the statement from the Foreign Minister noted.

The President is also scheduled to meet tourism and travel industry associations of Germany during the visit.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and Senior Government officials, according to the Foreign Ministry.