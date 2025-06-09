President to undertake official three-day visit to Germany

President to undertake official three-day visit to Germany

June 9, 2025   05:08 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake an official visit to Germany from 11 to 13 June 2025 on the invitation from the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism has confirmed.

During this visit President Dissanayake will hold bilateral discussions with the President of Germany, key ministers of the Federal Government and other dignitaries to discuss new avenues for cooperation including in the spheres of trade, digital economy, investment and vocational training opportunities based on the government priorities.

President Dissanayake will Chair a Business Forum, organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), with key industries in Germany to highlight Sri Lanka’s economic transformation, investment opportunities available, growth potential of the country and opportunities for building new trade ties between the two countries, the statement from the Foreign Minister noted.

The President is also scheduled to meet tourism and travel industry associations of Germany during the visit.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and Senior Government officials, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.09

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.09

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police claims several prisoners unlawfully released by misusing presidential pardon for Vesak (English)

Police claims several prisoners unlawfully released by misusing presidential pardon for Vesak (English)

Sri Lanka Customs responds to allegations over controversial release of shipping containers (English)

Sri Lanka Customs responds to allegations over controversial release of shipping containers (English)

IMF demanded that locally produced sugar be taxed - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

IMF demanded that locally produced sugar be taxed - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

Sri Lanka moves to integrate all sectors associated with tourism industry (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)

PM's Office establishes Internal Affairs Unit for corruption-free public service (English)