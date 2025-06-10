10-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

10-hour water cut in several areas tomorrow

June 10, 2025   10:01 am

A 10-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in the Gampaha District tomorrow (June 11), the National Water Supply & Drainage Board (NWSDB) announced.

Accordingly, the water supply to the Peliyagoda, Wattala, Ja-Ela and the Katunayake-Seeduwa Urban Council areas and Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe, Katana, Minuwangoda and Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha areas will be suspended from 08:30 a.m. to 06:30 p.m. tomorrow, the NWSDB said.

The NWSDB noted that the water cut is being imposed to facilitate the connection of the solar grid at the Biyagama Water Treatment Plant to the main grid and also to carry out essential maintenance activities.

