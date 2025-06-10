Austria school shooting: Nine people dead, several injured

June 10, 2025   03:43 pm

At least nine people have been killed in a shooting incident at a school in the Austrian city of Graz and several others have been injured, Austrian media including Kronen Zeitung reported.

Citing local police, Austrian state media ORF said several people had been seriously injured, including students and teachers.

Police said an operation was underway in a street called Dreierschuetzengasse, on which there is a secondary school, but declined further comment.

Police are currently evacuating the building, ORF said.

It was not immediately clear whether the suspect was among the reported victims.

