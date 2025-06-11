Heavy showers above 100 mm expected today

Showers or thundershowers have been predicted at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces today, the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department added.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern province and in the Anuradhapura district.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 50-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.