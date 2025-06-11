Elephant goes on rampage during Mihindu Perahera in Badulla

Elephant goes on rampage during Mihindu Perahera in Badulla

June 11, 2025   09:18 am

A tense situation has been reported during the Kailagoda Mihindu Perahera in the Badulla town last night (11) when a distressed elephant went on a rampage.  

However, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.

The Kailagoda Mihindu Perahera in Badulla paraded through the streets of Badulla town for the 85th time last night.

This annual procession is organized by the Saddharmānanda Pirivena Temple in Badulla.

The Perahera featured a variety of attractions including elephants and traditional dancers.

During the procession, unrest occurred when one of the elephants, which was chained, became agitated.

However, within a short period, the mahouts were able to calm the elephant down, after which the procession resumed its journey through the streets.

