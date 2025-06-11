Special bus service between Peradeniya and Kandy railway stations

Special bus service between Peradeniya and Kandy railway stations

June 11, 2025   12:56 pm

Special buses have been deployed to transport passengers between the Peradeniya and Kandy railway stations, Sri Lanka Railways stated.

A sinkhole that appeared under the railway line near the Kandy Court Complex caused disruption to train services between Kandy and Peradeniya stations earlier today.

When inquired by Ada Derana, the Railway Control Room said trains heading to Kandy have been affected while trains commencing journey from the Kandy station have also been impacted.

Steps have been taken to repair the track and restore rail services, promptly.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has also visited the site where a sinkhole appeared under the railway line near the Kandy Court Complex.

