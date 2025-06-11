Argentinas Supreme Court upholds 6-year sentence for ex-president Fernandez

Argentinas Supreme Court upholds 6-year sentence for ex-president Fernandez

June 11, 2025   01:23 pm

Argentina’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the six-year prison sentence for former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner over irregularities in public works contracts during her time in office.

The country’s highest court rejected an appeal filed by Fernandez’s legal team against lower-court rulings, confirming both the prison term and her lifetime ban from holding public office.

The ruling stemmed from the so-called “Vialidad case,” which investigated the awarding of 51 road construction contracts in the southern province of Santa Cruz to companies owned by businessman Lazaro Baez during the administrations of Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007) and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (2007-2015), the widow of Nestor Kirchner.

Fernandez has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and described the legal proceedings as politically motivated persecution. 

Source: Xinhua
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Lets unite in advancing positive social transformation -President (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Deranabhiwandana 2025 at Ruwanweli Maha Seya today (English)

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

Let's unite in advancing positive social transformation - President Anura Kumara

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm