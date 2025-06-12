Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.