Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

Heavy showers above 100mm expected in parts of the island

June 12, 2025   06:31 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern Province and in Anuradhapura district.

Strong winds of about 50-60 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee district, the Met. Department added. 

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

Electricity tariffs increased by 15% (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

President Dissanayake meets German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

Committee report on Gerandi Ella bus accident handed over to Minister (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025.06.11

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

Electricity tariffs increased from midnight today

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)

Suspended Commissioner General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya remanded (English)