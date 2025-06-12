President Dissanayake meets German Foreign Minister

President Dissanayake meets German Foreign Minister

June 12, 2025   06:35 am

As part of the official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul on Wednesday (11) at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Berlin.

The discussion focused on identifying new avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, the digital economy, investment and vocational training, in line with the priorities of the Sri Lankan government, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath, Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany, Ms. Varuni Muthukumarana, Chairman of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka Arjuna Herath, Director General for Europe and North America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Trade Sugeeshwara Gunaratna and other officials.

--PMD

