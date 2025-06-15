Fairly heavy showers expected in some places today

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and North-western provinces today (15), the Department of Meteorology said.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Met. Department added.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern province and in Anuradhapura district while showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in the Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Meanwhile, strong winds of about 50-60kmph can be expected at times over the Western slopes of the central hills and in the Northern, North-central, Sabaragamuwa, North-western and Southern provinces and in the Trincomalee district.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds.