Woman shot and killed by husband in Medagama

An incident has been reported where an individual had allegedly shot and killed his wife in Balagasara, Medagama, police stated.

The murder had been carried out last evening (14) as a result of a prolonged domestic dispute, according to police.

The Medagama Police Station had received a tip-off that a woman was lying injured from gunshot wounds near the Balagasara road.

Accordingly, a team of police officers arrived at the scene and took steps to admit the woman to the hospital. However, doctors confirmed that the woman had succumbed to her injuries on admission to hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 38-year-old woman who was residing in Makandawinna, Medagama.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the shooting was carried out using a locally manufactured firearm, police added.

The body has been placed at the morgue of the Medagama Hospital.

The suspect had fled the area after the incident.

Medagama Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspect.