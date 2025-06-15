President Anura Kumara concludes official visit to Germany

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has concluded his first official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany.

President Dissanayake’s first official visit to Germany, which commenced on 11 June, successfully concluded with bilateral political meetings, a business roundtable, and an engagement with the German tourism industry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

President Dissanayake undertook the visit at the invitation of the President of Germany, Frank- Walter Steinmeier, who welcomed him at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin on 11 June, with a ceremonial Guard of Honour accorded by the German Armed Forces.

During the bilateral talks, the two heads of state focused on further strengthening the cordial bilateral relationship and utilizing emerging economic opportunities in areas such as vocational training and the tourism industry. President Dissanayake also briefed the German President on the recent developments in Sri Lanka, including the economic stabilization and reconciliation efforts undertaken and envisaged future action.

During the visit, the German Foreign Minister Dr. Johann Wadephul and German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Ms. Reem Alabali-Radovan called on President Dissanayake. The discussions with the German Foreign Minister Dr. Wadephul focused on increasing the growing bilateral exchanges between the two countries, economic stabilization efforts, enhancing German investment, the GSP plus trade facility with the European Union, and strengthening cooperation in the multilateral arena.

During the meeting with Minister Alabali-Radovan, President Dissanayake appreciated the development assistance from the German government, which had benefitted the country for more than 65 years, with recent examples being the German-Sri Lanka Friendship Maternity Hospital in Galle and the German Technical Training Institute in Kilinochchi. Discussions also focused on future projects, especially expanding vocational education and training opportunities.

During the visit, the State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, Dr. Thomas Steffen called on Sri Lanka’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and discussed Sri Lanka’s recent economic progress, improved political stability, and the government’s ongoing efforts to create a more investor- friendly environment.

The visit primarily focused on strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries, including considerable opportunities in emerging areas. Addressing a business forum organized by the Sri Lanka Embassy in Berlin, the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) and the German Asia-Pacific Business Association (OAV) and held at the headquarters of the DIHK, President Disanayaka reiterated that Sri Lanka will create a conductive and transparent investment climate and invited the business community to make use of opportunities presented by Sri Lanka’s development potential and strategic location.

At a meeting with key tourism industry associations in Germany focused on outbound tourism, President Dissanayake explained the plans of the government to protect the sustainable nature of the tourism industry of Sri Lanka and to address constraints such as human resource development to ensure the continued growth of the vital industry. The President also addressed aspects related to investment in the tourism industry.

The President was accompanied to the meetings by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath; Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Germany Varuni Muthukumarana; Director General for Europe and North America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Sugeeshwara Gunaratna; Chairman of the Board of Investment Arjuna Herath; and other Senior Government officials.