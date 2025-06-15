Sri Lankan woman in Israel sustains injuries in attacks carried out by Iran

A Sri Lankan woman residing in Bat Yam, Israel has sustained minor injuries in overnight attacks carried out by Iran, the Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel has confirmed.

The incident was reported at around 4:00 a.m. and according to the Embassy she sustained injuries from a broken glass falling on her right hand.

Her condition is reported to be stable and not serious, according to Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel Nimal Bandara.

The Ambassador has been in contact with the woman.

Additionally, another Sri Lankan woman working in a residence south of Tel Aviv has been evacuated with her host family after a strong tremor shook the house.

The incident was reported at approximately 03:30 a.m.

Overnight, Iranian ballistic missile attacks continued to target Tel Aviv, Haifa, and surrounding areas.

Several buildings caught fire, and there have been three confirmed fatalities along with multiple injuries.

The Sri Lankan Embassy officials are monitoring the situation around the clock.

Any Sri Lankan nationals who have been affected or are in danger have been urged to contact the Embassy immediately.