CBSL Governor acknowledges IMFs role in facilitating Sri Lankas recovery from recent economic crisis

June 16, 2025   09:20 am

Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe has acknowledged the strong engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has been instrumental in facilitating Sri Lanka’s recovery from the recent economic crisis. 

Central Bank Governor Weerasinghe noted the partnership with the IMF has helped lay the groundwork for strong macroeconomic fundamentals, essential for ensuring stability and sustained growth.

He made these remarks while welcoming Dr. Gita Gopinath, First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Dr. Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department (IMF) who arrived in the island yesterday.

